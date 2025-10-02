Delhi hospital professor arrested after MBBS student alleges molestation during oral exam

An MBBS student was allegedly sexually harassed by an assistant professor at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi last week. Delhi Police on Wednesday confirmed the accused has been arrested. Police said the student called the police control room around noon on August 26 and alleged she was molested inside the hospital premises. (Hindustan Times File)

A senior police officer said, “The student said she was giving an oral examination when the accused molested her.”

The accused, identified as Mohd Shaqir Naeem, was on leave after the incident and was held on Tuesday, said DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.