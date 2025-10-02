Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi hospital professor arrested after MBBS student alleges molestation during oral exam

    The accused, identified as Mohd Shaqir Naeem, was on leave after the incident and was held on Tuesday, said DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

    Published on: Oct 2, 2025 5:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    An MBBS student was allegedly sexually harassed by an assistant professor at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi last week. Delhi Police on Wednesday confirmed the accused has been arrested.

    Police said the student called the police control room around noon on August 26 and alleged she was molested inside the hospital premises. (Hindustan Times File)
    Police said the student called the police control room around noon on August 26 and alleged she was molested inside the hospital premises. (Hindustan Times File)

    Police said the student called the police control room around noon on August 26 and alleged she was molested inside the hospital premises.

    A senior police officer said, “The student said she was giving an oral examination when the accused molested her.”

    The accused, identified as Mohd Shaqir Naeem, was on leave after the incident and was held on Tuesday, said DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi Hospital Professor Arrested After MBBS Student Alleges Molestation During Oral Exam
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes