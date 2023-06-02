Delhi HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife at his residence

The Delhi high court on Friday allowed jailed former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to visit his house on Saturday to meet his ailing wife even as it reserved its judgment on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s bail plea in a money laundering case in connection to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had sought interim bail in two cases related to the excise policy on the grounds of deteriorating health of his wife, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis. (ANI)

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to take Sisodia to his residence where he will be allowed to stay from 10am to 5pm subject to conditions. Sisodia shall not interact with media or any other person except his family members and also not access phone or internet, the court added.

Sisodia had sought an interim release in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, and in one corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also in connection to the excise policy, on the grounds of deteriorating health of his wife, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis.

The judge reserved its verdict on the interim and regular bail pleas filed by Sisodia in connection to the ED case, and said that he will pass the order on the pleas together. The court also reserved its verdict on the regular bail plea of AAP communication in charge Vijay Nair in the case.

No date was given for next hearing in the case. The court will close for the summer from Monday and will reopen in July.

On Friday, the court sought from ED a verification report of the medical documents of Sisodia’s wife. During the hearing, additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing ED, argued that Sisodia earlier filed a similar interim bail plea on identical grounds which was later withdrawn, hence no ground was made for calling a report from the agency. Sisodia was arrested by ED on March 9, and is currently in judicial custody.

He has denied all charges.

Meanwhile, a city court asked CBI to provide documents, including the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet, to four accused in the case, including Sisodia.

