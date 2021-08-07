Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC asks govt to respond on plea by private schools
Challenging the limited part in the judgment, private schools contended that the Delhi government has “misconstrued” the May 31 judgment.(Representational image)
Delhi HC asks govt to respond on plea by private schools

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on a plea by Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 02:17 AM IST

The Delhi high court on Friday sought the response of the city government on a plea by private schools challenging a single judge’s May 31 order to the extent that it directed schools to collect annual charges with a deduction of 15%.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on a plea by Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools, an umbrella of over 400 private schools, which contended that the Delhi directorate of education has said that in addition to the annual and development charges, a reduction of 15% must also be given on tuition fee.

Challenging the limited part in the judgment, private schools contended that the Delhi government has “misconstrued” the May 31 judgment.

Topics
delhi news delhi high court
