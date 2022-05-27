Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking to bring govt official under Lokayukta ambit
The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed a plea for inclusion of officials working with the state government within the scope of the Lokayukta Act, 2013, and said it cannot direct the legislature to enact or amend any law.
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta said that Lokayukta Act requires the appointment of a Lokayukta in every state and the same has been done in Delhi under the Delhi Lokayukta and Upalokayukta Act, 1995.
The court also noted that the Prevention of Corruption Act is available with the authorities in case they want to book any government official for corruption.
The plea was filed by an NGO, Help India Against Corruption, seeking directions to the Delhi government to implement the provisions of Lokpal and Lokayukta Act in Delhi in letter and spirit so as to enable the Lokayukta to deal with complaints relating to corruption against certain public functionaries.
The plea said in Delhi, the Delhi Lokayukta and Upalokayukta Act were in force prior to the enactment of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013, but it only covered the politicians of Delhi and does not cover employees of the Delhi government and other civic agencies.
“Justice RN Aggarwal was appointed as the first Lokayukta of Delhi on December 1, 1997, thereafter on December 17, 2015, Justice Reva Khetrapal was appointed as fourth Lokpal of Delhi who has demitted the office on December 16, 2020, and since then, no Lokayukta has been appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi and the post of Lokayukta in Delhi has been lying vacant with effect from December 16, 2020,” the plea said.
It said even after the 2013 Act came to force and in spite of the mandate of Section 63 of the said Act -- it required the state government to establish a Lokayukta for the state -- the Delhi government has not taken any action in this regard.
Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted that retired Jharkhand high court judge justice Harish Chandra Mishra has been appointed as Lokayukta of Delhi and he has assumed charge on March 23.
Accordingly, the plea was dismissed.
-
Survey to earmark space for auto stands across Noida within a week
In a meeting held on Wednesday, the commissioner of police directed a team from the Noida authority and traffic police to conduct a survey within a week and identify spaces for auto stands in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against illegal parking to ensure road safety.
-
DDA amends rules to restrict commercial development in multilevel parking
Local bodies or the private concessionaire developing the facility could avail of up to 100 FAR (floor area ratio) irrespective of the plot size, but the height of the parking facility was dependent on the land use of the plot. But according to a recent amendment to the norms for multilevel parking in Delhi Master Plan 2021, the permissible FAR has been linked to the plot size.
-
Gurugram civic body to repair shoddy community centres
Fifty-seven of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's 63 community centres in the city have several infrastructure problems, a survey conducted by the civic body showed on Thursday. MCG officials said they started surveying the community centres in January and completed the process earlier this month. Indoor and outdoor sports competitions such as chess, table tennis, badminton are also held here. MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja also appointed superintending engineer Radhey Shyam as the nodal officer for technical support.
-
14-year-old apprehended for sexually assaulting four-year-old boy in Greater Noida
A 14-year-old boy has been detained for sodomising his four-year-old neighbour in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Awdhesh Kumar, in charge of Surajpur police station added that the incident took place when the child was playing outside his house. The teenager took him to the first floor of his house. A medical examination of the child confirmed the act, police said.
-
Delhi: Parents of 12-yr-old rape survivor fears ‘second attack’
The family of a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped and sexually assaulted by six people, including five minor boys, in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar police station area on May 20, have said that they have moved the rape survivor to a relative's house in north Delhi since they feel that she might be “attacked again”. On May 20, the girl, a student of Class 7, went out to meet a friend around 5.30pm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics