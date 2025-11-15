Delhi HC gives 3 months to MCD, PWD to clear Ramlila Ground encroachments

The Delhi High Court has given the MCD and PWD three months to clear 38,940 sq ft of encroachments at Ramlila Ground near Turkman Gate, covering the road, footpath, Barat Ghar, parking space, and a private diagnostic centre. The court also asked the authorities to afford an opportunity of being heard to the parties or persons against whom the action is intended.

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order on Wednesday while dealing with a petition filed by a registered Trust– Save India Foundation seeking removal of certain encroachments based on a joint survey conducted by the officials of MCD, DDA, PWD, Land and Development office (L & DO) union ministry of urban development, revenue department and police officials in October 2025.

The joint survey report (JSR) recorded 2,512 sq ft of encroachment on PWD’s road and footpath, and 36,248 sq ft on MCD land, including a Barat Ghar, parking space, and a private diagnostic centre. The JSR further noted that a mosque and a kabristan occupied 7,343 sq ft of land, but the L&DO had not transferred this portion to the MCD.

In its petition, argued by advocate Umesh Chand Sharma, the trust stated that the authorities had failed to act despite numerous complaints, and the encroached land is a crucial area due to its status as a significant historical, cultural and political hub.

Taking note of the report, the court, in its order released on Friday, directed the MCD and PWD to initiate and conclude the removal process expeditiously within three months. It also asked the authorities to, however, afford an opportunity of being heard to the parties or persons against whom the action is intended.

“As regards the encroachment on the PWD road and footpath, we direct that appropriate action shall be initiated by the PWD to ensure that the road and the footpath are made clear of any encroachments. As regards the land belonging to MCD where encroachment as well as illegal running of barat-ghar and other commercial activity such as parking and private diagnostic centers have been found in the joint inspection report, we direct that appropriate action for removal of such encroachment as also removal of illegal commercial activity as mentioned in the JSR shall be taken by the MCD and the same shall be concluded expeditiously,” the court said in its order.

It added, “We provide that while initiating the action, the MCD or any other appropriate authority shall provide an opportunity of hearing to the parties /persons against whom such an action is intended. We clearly direct that action under this order shall be initiated and concluded with expedition, say within a period of three months from today.”

However, the court did not issue any direction regarding the 7,343 sq ft area housing the mosque and kabristan, noting that the land belonged to the L&DO and it was for the L&DO officials to safeguard it.

“So far as the existence of the Mosque and Kabristan is concerned, the said land belongs to L&DO and accordingly, it is for the L&DO officials to protect the said property. It appears there is a dispute regarding the said land between the MCD and L&DO, which shall be sorted out amongst the officials of the said departments,” the court maintained.