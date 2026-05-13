New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a married gym trainer accused of raping a woman advocate, observing that they seemed to be in a consensual romantic relationship and morality has to be kept separate from the offence when dealing with an individual's liberty. Delhi HC grants bail to married gym trainer accused of raping lawyer

The Delhi Police opposed the bail, arguing that a married man with a child, involved in an "extramarital love affair", did not deserve the relief.

"Morality has to be kept separate from the offence, that too while dealing with the matter of liberty of an individual. The accused/applicant is in jail since November 2025. Considering the above circumstances, I do not find any reason to deprive further liberty to the accused/applicant. Therefore, the bail application is allowed," said Justice Girish Kathpalia in an order passed on May 12.

The prosecutrix alleged that she became friends with the accused while visiting his gym and one day, he administered a drug-laced drink to her, rendering her unconscious, and raped her at a hotel in Ghaziabad.

She further alleged that the accused clicked objectionable photographs of her and later blackmailed her into giving him money and repeatedly raping her.

The court, however, noted that pictures and videos tendered by the accused did not contain any obscene or objectionable material and instead appeared to depict the duo in a romantic relationship. It also observed that no objectionable material was found in the accused's seized mobile phone.

The court said the prosecutrix was neither a minor nor illiterate, and it was not her claim that the relationship had developed on a false promise of marriage.

"Prosecutrix is aged about 30 years and is a practising advocate, fully aware of what is good for her," the court said.

With respect to her claim that the accused raped her in a hotel in Ghaziabad after intoxicating her in the gym in Dilshad Colony, Delhi, the court said it was "prima facie difficult to understand as to how after losing consciousness the prosecutrix would have travelled that distance".

It also rejected the Delhi Police's argument relating to the parties belonging to different religions.

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