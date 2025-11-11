Delhi HC issues bailable warrants against litigant for calling proceedings ‘stupid’

The Delhi High Court has issued bailable warrants against a litigant who allegedly made scandalous and derogatory remarks about a district judge and refused to appear physically before it, calling the court proceedings “stupid.” Despite multiple warnings, the litigant continued his unruly behaviour, prompting the district judge to refer the matter to the High Court for contempt action.

The order was passed on November 6 by a bench of justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain, while hearing a contempt petition initiated suo motu following a reference by a district judge from the Karkardooma Court.

According to court records, the litigant, who had appeared before the trial court via video conferencing, repeatedly disrupted proceedings, made derogatory statements against the district judge, and openly defied the court’s directions. Despite multiple warnings, he continued his unruly and disrespectful behaviour, prompting the district judge to refer the matter to the High Court for contempt action.

In May, the High Court had issued a show-cause notice to the litigant asking him to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated for his “contumacious statements” made in open court. Later, in August, the court appointed a legal aid counsel to assist him during the proceedings.

When the litigant failed to attend the court—either physically or virtually—on earlier occasions, the High Court on October 9 directed him to be present in person. However, during the November 6 hearing, he again appeared virtually. When asked why he did not appear physically, he gave vague and evasive replies, refused to disclose his location, and remarked that he would not take part in “stupid proceedings.”

Taking note of his continued defiance, the bench said:

“In view of the above, this court is left with no other option but to issue a coercive process to ensure his presence before the court. Let bailable warrants in a sum of ₹10,000/- be issued against the respondent/contemnor through the concerned SHO, returnable on the next date of hearing.”

The court has listed the matter for the next hearing on December 2.