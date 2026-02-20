Delhi HC issues notice on bail plea by wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

The Delhi high court on Friday issued notice on a bail petition filed by Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, and sought responses from the Delhi Police and the deceased’s family. Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar after his arrest in the murder case in 2021. (AFP File)

Although the Delhi high court had granted him bail in March last year, the Supreme Court set aside that order on August 13, observing that the possibility of Kumar exercising a “domineering influence” over witnesses or causing delays in the trial could not be ruled out.

A bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani fixed May 4 as the next date of hearing but flagged the Supreme Court of India’s August 13, 2025, order cancelling Kumar’s bail.

Observing that the apex court had already taken a view, the bench remarked, “Once the Supreme Court has taken a view, what do you expect from me? There is nothing. You’re being a little ambitious.”

Kumar had approached the HC challenging the trial court’s February 6 order denying him bail. The trial court had held that the likelihood of Kumar influencing witnesses could not be ruled out.

In his petition, Kumar contended that despite the Supreme Court’s August 2025 order, his bail plea deserved consideration as there had been a material change in circumstances, claiming that all public witnesses had already been examined.

The Delhi Police and Dhankar’s family opposed the plea, asserting that the examination of all public witnesses was still incomplete. They sought time from the court to file a detailed status report.

Kumar, a medal winner at the Beijing and London Olympics, is accused of killing 23-year-old Dhankar inside Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium. He was arrested on May 23, 2021.

According to the Delhi Police charge sheet, Kumar allegedly assaulted Dhankar after his ego was bruised by rumours of his diminishing clout, and to re-establish his authority among younger wrestlers. Kumar’s counsel has denied the allegations.

In October 2022, a city court framed charges against Kumar for offences including murder, kidnapping, robbery and provisions under the Arms Act.