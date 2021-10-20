Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC orders govt to open ration shop in outer Delhi’s Baprola
The petitioner contended that the FPS that served them was approximately 2.5km away from the residential area, and women had to walk through deserted stretches and forest areas simply to fetch ration
The Delhi government counsel told the court since there are only 320 ration card-holders in Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana, Phase-2, Baprola, it may not be feasible for an FPS licensee to operate an FPS in the area. (Representational image/HT Archive)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:34 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Delhi high court asked the Delhi government to open a fair price shop (FPS) in the vicinity of a residential complex at Baprola for the convenience of residents.

“It is in the interest of the state to ensure that citizens do not have to chart their ways through difficult areas simply to get foodgrains at subsided prices,” justice Najmi Waziri said in an order dated October 12.

The court was hearing a contempt plea by a petitioner who had moved court against the Delhi government’s non-compliance with a 2019 order, wherein the court asked the Delhi government to examine the feasibility of setting up the FPS in the vicinity of Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana, Phase-2, Baprola.

The petitioner contended that the FPS that served them was approximately 2.5km away from the residential area, and women had to walk through deserted stretches and forest areas simply to fetch ration.

The Delhi government counsel told the court since there are only 320 ration card-holders in Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana, Phase-2, Baprola, it may not be feasible for an FPS licensee to operate an FPS in the area.

Ordinarily, each FPS caters to about 1,000 ration card-holders in an area, the counsel said.

The petitioner’s counsel said that relaxation in guidelines for opening a new Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet can be considered in the case of Jhuggi Jhopdi (JJ) clusters and other areas inhabited by poorer sections of the society.

The counsel added that over 800 families, mostly from the economically weaker section, are seeking an FPS in Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana, Phase-2, Baprola.

Noting the special facts and circumstances, the court said, “..it is appropriate that Delhi government open an FPS in the aforesaid place or in the immediate vicinity, as indicated hereinabove so that the poorest of the poor are served well by the state”.

The matter will now be heard on December 8.

Story Saved
