Delhi HC permits minor survivor of rape to terminate pregnancy
The Delhi high court has permitted a minor survivor of sexual assault to terminate her pregnancy of 25 weeks and 6 days, noting that it is “forced” and would permanently scar her psyche, causing grave and irreparable injury to her mental health.
Justice Yashwant Varma said that the mental and physical trauma that she would have to undergo if she were forced to carry the fetus and take on the onerous duties of motherhood is “unimaginable”.
“This court is of the firm opinion that if the petitioner was forced to go through with the pregnancy despite the same having been caused on account of the incident of sexual assault, it would permanently scar her psyche and cause grave and irreparable injury to her mental health. The court cannot visualise a more egregious invasion of her right to life as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution,” justice Varma said in an order on Tuesday, which was made public on Wednesday.
“...Undisputedly, the petitioner is a victim of rape. She is stated to be about 13 to 17 years old. The assault on her person and the defilement of her body would have undoubtedly left scars which would take years to heal. Her misery and suffering would stand compounded even more if she were forced to bear the mantle of motherhood at such a tender age. The court shudders to even imagine the state of despondency that would descend over her life,” the court said.
The petitioner, a minor, had approached the Delhi high court through her father praying for permission to undergo a medical termination of pregnancy.
The court directed the hospital concerned to constitute a medical board and oversee the termination of pregnancy. It also agreed to a request to preserve the DNA of the child because an FIR in the sexual assault is pending.
Ludhiana | State sports department seeks list of promising players
With an aim to boost sports in the state and to give players a leg up, Punjab sports director Rajesh Dhiman has asked all the district sports officers (DSOs) in Punjab to identify their best players from all the games. Following the directions, the DSOs have asked all coaches in their respective districts to identify their best players from the age group of 12 to 20 years.
Ludhiana | Close shave for one as part of MC building collapses
A tailor had a narrow escape after a small extended portion (chhajja) of the municipal corporation's dilapidated building collapsed near the Clock Tower after witnessing rainfall on Wednesday. The civic body's night shelter is situated on the first floor of the building, while a number of shops are situated on the ground floor. As per the nearby shopkeepers, the building is over four-decade-old and is lying in dilapidated condition for a long time.
Man, his grandmother stabbed over noise complaint in Delhi’s Mehrauli
A 66-year-old woman and Murti Devi's grandson sustained head injuries when they were attacked with knives and sticks by a group of men for objecting to shouting and abusing outside their house in south Delhi's Mehrauli area late Tuesday night. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said. The accused have been identified as Sunder alias Kaku, Amar Bhindi, Nand Kishore alias Ghoda, Nand Lal alias Kulli, Ravinder alias Ladoo and Vishal.
Delhi Police arrest murder suspect who was on the run for 21 years
The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was on the run for the last 21 years after allegedly murdering a trade union leader in Okhla industrial area in 2001 and was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by the court. Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that acting on a tip-off, 48-year-old Anjani Kumar Singh was nabbed by a police team from Okhla industrial area.
Cash-strapped MCD to levy garbage user charges on more commercial properties
Cash-strapped unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to levy “garbage user charges” on more number of commercial properties so that its present fee collection of ₹18-19 lakh a month increases to about ₹10 crore a month, officials in the know of the matter have said.
