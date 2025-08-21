Delhi HC pulls up MCD, PWD for lack of action on tree pruning

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure and pulled up the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD) for delayed pruning of trees in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, causing incidents of fallen trees and damage to life and property during monsoon. The tree that fell in Kalkaji earlier this month, killing a man and injuring his daughter. (ANI)

The court was acting on a plea filed by a resident of Dwarka, who highlighted the authorities’ failure to adhere to the Delhi Forest Department’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for tree pruning. Notably, the SOP issued by the government on May 2 mandates agencies such as the MCD, PWD, Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and Delhi Cantonment Board to carry out tree pruning.

In his plea, the resident had argued that this negligence was leading to the fall of dead branches and tree parts, resulting in damage to life and property, and obstructing the roads and footpaths.

Referring to the recent death of a 50-year-old man in south Delhi’s Kalkaji due to falling of a massive tree during monsoon, a bench comprising chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the authorities to conduct a survey in Dwarka within 10 days and identify trees that need pruning. Further, the civic bodies are asked to complete the pruning work within four weeks.

On August 14,a Neem tree got uprooted and fell on a man and his daughter during heavy showers. The two were on a bike. While the daughter got severely injured, the man succumbed to his injuries.

“We have lost a life. What else can be more eye-opening for the MCD? Photographs filed with the PIL clearly depict that immediate attention of the authorities is called for pruning the trees and cutting dead parts. This shows that authorities, especially MCD and PWD who maintain the roads and footpaths have not been discharging their duties under the SOP,” the order stated.

“It is common knowledge that during monsoons, when there are heavy rains, several incidents of falling trees causing damages to life and property are reported. The facts as discussed above warrant the authorities to act promptly and follow the SOP.”

The matter would be next heard on October 29.