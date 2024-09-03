Delhi HC raps NCRTC for seeking tree felling nod for RRTS project

New Delhi The RRTS stretch extends to Meerut. (HT Archive)

The Delhi high court on Tuesday slammed the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for filing an application seeking permission to cut 36 trees to complete the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

A bench of justice Jasmeet Singh, although clarifying that he would not stall the project, took a dim view of the NCRTC approaching the court at the fag end of the project and said that the corporation was not sensitive to ecological issues. The court granted petitioner Bhavreen Kandhari to file her response and posted the matter for September 6.

“Cutting of these seven trees and transplanting of 36 trees... how much of particulate matter, nitrogen oxide and hydrocarbons will be added? Please tell me: by removing 37 trees, how much of this will be added back? Your purpose is that this is development. This is reducing. Why don’t you give me that data? None has done that study. Your department is not sensitive. Where is the application of mind that there could be a lineation? What do I do? It’s something which is important. Almost at the fag end. It can’t be,” the bench said to advocate Rajesh Katyal, who appeared for NCRTC.

The bench added, “It is a fait accompli you’re giving me. There is no application of mind qua the loss of these trees. What is the point if you have 1 km of forest and 10km of barren land? Please apply your mind, we understand development is important, what is the quality of life? What are we giving to our generation? Delhi was such a delightful place in winters in December, January but now none wants to come out. Where is the application of mind? Strike a balance please. I am not going to stall this project. We’ll keep it on Friday.”

In its application, NCTRC urged the court to direct the Delhi government’s forest department to grant early permission for transplanting 29 trees and cutting seven trees, which infringes the six-pier foundation to be laid in Pocket C of Siddharth Extension.

The corporation, in its application, said that although construction was at an advanced stage and in full swing at locations where the permission was granted, the pending permission for felling small chunks of trees for the purposes of stabling yard alignment and station yard facilities is delaying the project.