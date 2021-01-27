Delhi HC seeks Google’s advice on removal of offensive posts

The Delhi High Court has sought the assistance of Google to examine the possibility of making any offensive content on the Internet as “unsearchable”. Noting that doing so can prove to be of the best methodologies to implement court orders, Justice Anup J Bhambhani sought the search engine’s response on the feasibility of the suggestion.

The court was hearing a plea by a law student from Bengaluru who alleged that her photographs were mischievously and illegally lifted from social media websites such as Facebook and Instagram and uploaded on pornographic websites, along with derogatory captions.

Google, through its counsel, had submitted that since no relief was claimed or made-out against it, it should not be made a party in the matter. At the same time, it expressed willingness to assist the court on the larger issues.

Google did not respond to queries from HT on the matter.