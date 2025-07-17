Delhi HC seeks police, DFS, MCD reply in Karol Bagh fire

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to multiple civic and enforcement agencies in response to a plea seeking a court-monitored investigation into the recent fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, which claimed two lives. Police suspect a short-circuit may have caused the fire, but the exact reason will be confirmed after a forensic investigation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services (DFS), and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file their responses on petitions filed by NGO Kutumb and Anand Legal Forum Trust. The matter is scheduled for hearing on September 24.

“Issue notice. Counsel for the respondents accept notice. List on September 24,” the court said.

During the proceedings, advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, representing the NGO, requested the court to direct police to preserve CCTV footage from the area. The bench declined the plea, noting that an FIR had already been registered and the investigation was underway.

“FIR has been registered. We’re not super SIT sitting over the police investigation. If they don’t do anything, come back to us. We’re not going to ask them to implement the law. Let them file their affidavits,” the bench remarked.

The petitioners alleged that authorities, including MCD, DFS, and police, failed to enforce fire safety and licensing norms. They urged the court to order the immediate closure of commercial establishments in Karol Bagh and surrounding areas operating without valid licenses and no objection certificates (NOCs).

The fire broke out around 6.30pm on July 4 on the second floor of the Vishal Mega Mart outlet. While several people were rescued, two persons died in the incident. Police suspect a short-circuit may have caused the fire, but the exact reason will be confirmed after a forensic investigation. An FIR was registered at the Karol Bagh police station.