Delhi HC suggests inclusion of ‘virtual touch’ in curriculum to tackle digital dangers

Teenagers in the evolving world of virtual space today are not equipped to deal with potential dangers of human trafficking for prostitution, the Delhi high court has said, suggesting schools and colleges in the national capital to include the concept of “virtual touch” and its repercussions in its curriculum. Representational image.

The court emphasised that the need of the hour is to equip minors with knowledge about virtual touch so that they can develop critical thinking skills to assess the credibility of online contacts, make informed decisions and protect themselves from online threats.

“However, in today’s virtual world, it is crucial to extend this education to encompass the concept of ‘Virtual Touch’. Minors must be equipped with the knowledge and tools to navigate online interactions safely and recognise potential risks lurking in cyberspace,” a single-judge bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said in a May 6 order.

Justice Sharma added, “Just as children are taught to exercise caution in the physical world, efforts must be made to teach them to develop critical thinking skills to assess the credibility of online contacts and safeguard their personal information.”

The court mooted for its inclusion while considering a plea filed by a woman seeking bail in a case registered against her for allegedly aiding the kidnap and rape of a minor girl.

In the FIR filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the minor, who was allegedly kidnapped by a man she met on social media, alleged that the woman had played a vital role in helping her son kidnap and physically assaulted her, confine her to a room for 20-25 days and force her into prostitution.

The minor also alleged that the woman coerced her into marrying a 45-year-old man against her will in exchange for money.

In her petition before the high court, the woman asserted that she was falsely implicated in the case and that the minor in her statement did not assign any specific role to her.

Opposing the bail, the Delhi Police, represented through additional public prosecutor (APP) Manoj Pant, asserted that the allegations against the woman were serious. The APP further asserted that in case she is released on bail, there was a strong possibility that she might threaten or influence the remaining witnesses, who were yet to be examined.

In its eight-page order, the court refused to grant bail to the woman after considering the minor’s statement and the fact that examination of some material witnesses is pending.