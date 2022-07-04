Delhi HC to hear Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Shifa-ur-Rehman bail pleas on July 27
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday posted the bail pleas of former JNU students Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) president Shifa-ur-Rehman for hearing on July 27 in the case related to the alleged conspiracy to orchestrate communal riots in north-east Delhi in February 2020.
A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar noted that Khalid’s counsel, senior advocate Trideep Pais, is suffering from Covid-19.
The court also deferred the hearing for Imam and Rehman, observing that first it would conclude hearing submissions on behalf of Khalid and then proceed to the other accused in the case.
Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad said all the matters are interconnected as it is a case of conspiracy.
“List (others) on the same date as Umar Khalid. First, we will conclude Umar Khalid then we will hear the others who are part of the conspiracy,” said the court.
Meanwhile, Imam filed a fresh application in the court, alleging that he has been assaulted and called a terrorist and anti-national by other prisoners on June 30, when the assistant superintendent of the jail entered his cell along with eight-nine convicts in the garb of a search.
In a hand-written application by Imam’s lawyer, it has been alleged that during the “illegal” search, Imam’s books and belongings were thrown away, adding that when he stopped them, he was called names.
Imam’s counsel said that notice has been issued on the application by the court and the matter has been posted for hearing on July 14.
Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Rehman, and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the case for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
Besides them, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.
The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The trial court dismissed the bail petitions by Khalid and Imam on March 24 and April 11, respectively. The trial court dismissed the bail plea of Rehman on April 7.
