Delhi HC warns DUSU poll candidates to ‘mend their ways’ over flashy campaigning

The Delhi High Court on Thursday cautioned candidates who contested the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections to “mend their ways” and strictly follow the rules against extravagant or flashy campaigning. During Thursday’s hearing, the advocate informed that the newly added respondents, including the seven candidates, had not been served and sought time.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela warned that persistent violations of election norms and unruly conduct could lead to the annulment of the entire election. This was after advocate Prashant Manchanda said that the newly elected candidates failed to file their list of audits and expenditure incurred by them during the elections, which is mandated to be done one week after the election results.

The court was dealing with a petition filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who sought action by Delhi University (DU) and the police against candidates flouting rules, including Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the DUSU 2022-26 election code of conduct, and related guidelines. The elections were conducted on September 18.

“The question is, you’re taking the law into your own hands. You violated last year’s directions. You’re vulnerable right now. We can cancel your elections,” the bench remarked, said to the counsel representing the president Aryan Maan and secretary Kunal Choudhary.

It added, “No regret, no remorse. We want students to behave and conduct themselves. Koi darr, bhay khatam ho gaya hai kya? (Has the fear completely vanished?) We can’t shut our eyes. Make all of them understand.”

On September 19, the high court issued notices to the seven candidates, including Maan, vice president Rahul Jhansla, and secretary Kunal Choudhary, for allegedly disregarding these measures during the polls, remarking that every single candidate who contested the polls flagrantly violated its orders and guidelines barring them from flashy campaigning, including the use of earthmovers or luxury cars.

The court had opined that its warnings did not have the desired effect and described the conduct of the elected as well as other candidates as “disheartening, painful”. This was after the varsity’s counsel Rupal Mohinder submitted that the varsity had issued show cause notices (SCN) to seven candidates, including Maan, Choudhary, seeking their response on the alleged violations; however, the students denied the allegations and demanded proof of their wrongdoing.

The next hearing is scheduled to take place on January 27.