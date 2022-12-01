Delhi High Court asks AAP minister Jain to approach trial court in defamation case

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain to approach a trial court to challenge the proceedings in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi BJP leader Chhail Bihari Goswami against him.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma granted the AAP leader liberty to approach the trial court by way of a revision petition instead of approaching the high court.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Jain, said he filed the plea because no case was made out to proceed against him as his alleged statements do not constitute defamation.

Goswami had filed a defamation complaint against Jain and several other AAP leaders, claiming he had levelled defamatory remarks against him in connection with funds of the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Goswami, who was the chairperson of the standing committee of the NDMC, alleged that Jain passed the remarks to “lower the moral and intellectual character of the complainant in the eyes of the general public”.

In February, the trial court had summoned AAP leaders Jain, Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Sourabh Bharadwaj, and Durgesh Pathak in connection with the criminal defamation complaint.

In November, the magisterial court had dismissed Jain’s plea seeking discharge in the case.