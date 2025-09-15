Delhi IGI airport’s upgraded Terminal 2 to reopen on October 26

The upgraded Terminal 2 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will reopen for passengers from October 26, coinciding with the start of the winter schedule, airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Monday. This is a representational image. Currently, both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 of Delhi’s IGI Airport are functional.

The terminal was shut in April this year for a comprehensive revamp after Terminal 1 became fully operational. The facelift aims to make T2 future-ready and capable of handling growing passenger traffic.

From the intervening night of October 25–26, around 120 daily domestic flights of Air India and IndiGo will shift their operations to T2. The move is expected to ease congestion and provide a smoother experience for travellers, DIAL said in a statement.

The upgraded facility will feature several passenger-friendly technologies. Among them is the self-baggage drop (SBD) system, which allows passengers to check in their luggage independently, reducing waiting time at counters.

In addition, six new passenger boarding bridges fitted with autonomous docking technology, introduced for the first time in India, will make aircraft handling quicker and more efficient.

To improve the overall passenger experience, the terminal has been equipped with modern ceilings and skylight designs that create a bright and spacious atmosphere.

Flooring has been upgraded for greater comfort and durability, while road connectivity to the terminal has been enhanced for easier access.

Other major improvements include a new high-resolution flight information display system (FIDS), upgraded HVAC systems, advanced fire safety measures, and better signage for accessibility, including facilities for passengers with reduced mobility, the statement added.

“Terminal 2 is not just a facility upgrade, it’s a complete reimagination of the passenger journey,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL.

“With technologies like self-baggage drop and autonomous docking aerobridges, we are empowering travellers, optimising efficiency, and preparing IGI Airport for the future of aviation,” Jaipuriar added.

The apron and airside areas, which had been in use for more than 40 years, have also undergone significant refurbishment to ensure smooth aircraft operations and accommodate increasing traffic.