Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Delhi in negotiation with UP for more Ganga water

ByParas Singh
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 03:34 am IST

In return, Delhi can provide treated wastewater, which can help meet the irrigation water needs, officials said

New Delhi

Delhi has the capacity to produce 1,000MGD of water, against an estimated demand of 1,290MGD. (HT Archive)
The Delhi government is in talks with Uttar Pradesh for additional raw water sourced from the Ganga to boost raw water availability in the capital, senior government functionaries said.

They said that the UP government has been requested to provide an additional 50MGD (million gallons per day).

“In return, Delhi can provide treated wastewater, which can help meet the irrigation water needs. Delhi could get 50MGD additional raw water. There are talks taking place between two states but no final decision has been taken,” an official aware of the developments said.

Currently, Delhi gets around 26.5% of its daily water supply through Ganga via Upper Ganga Canal.

Delhi Jal Board operates nine water treatment plants and an array of tube wells which cumulatively have a target to supply 1000MGD water. The water demand of the city, however, is estimated to be around 1,250MGD (based on “50 gallon per capita per day” formula)—indicating a 250MGD gap.

The official said that Delhi has an ample amount of treated wastewater which is not being utilised. “If this water can be used for irrigation purposes and additional raw water can be provided, it could be a win-win situation for both the states,” the official said.

