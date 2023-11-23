Delhi Jal Board official held accepting 20,000 bribe

A 35-year-old junior assistant from Delhi Jal Board was nabbed Thursday allegedly accepting ₹20,000 in bribe for releasing posthumous funds of a former employee of the department, police said. When the complainant was inside her chamber, Goswami asked him to give her ₹ 20,000 as token money (HT_PRINT)

The accused has been identified as Meetu Goswami, a resident of GTB Enclave in Dilshad Garden, they said.

On Thursday, a person informed police that his father was an employee of Delhi Jal Board and he expired in April 2021.

After his father's death, the complainant visited the DJB office several times to collect funds due to him, but he was denied the money and the file kept pending with junior assistant Meetu Goswami, a senior police officer said.

Goswami asked for ₹60,000 for releasing the funds and after some haggling, brought down the sum to ₹40,000, Joint Commissioner of Police (anti-corruption branch) Madhur Verma said.

The complainant also gave the police an audio recording, purported to be of his conversation with Goswami, in which she was demanding ₹40,000 in bribe, Verma said.

According to a trap, laid to nab Goswami with her hand in the till, the complainant was given ₹20,000 with phenolphthalein powder applied on it.

Around 3.30 pm, a raiding team, along with the complainant, reached the DJB office at Dilshad Garden's GTB Enclave, Verma said.

When the complainant was inside her chamber, Goswami asked him to give her ₹20,000 as token money and asked him to pay the rest after his file gets cleared, he said.

On her demand, the complainant gave the money to Goswami in presence of a witness, who immediately alerted the police party, which raided the office and nabbed Goswami.

Goswami had joined the DJB in 2016 as junior assistant and since then she had been working at her current office.