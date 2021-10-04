Delhi Jal Board says petition over accounts audit is ‘politically motivated’

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday told the Delhi high court that BJP leader Harish Khurana’s petition alleging that its accounts have not been audited in the six years was “politically motivated” and “without any research”.

Khurana sought directions to the Comptroller and Auditor General to audit the accounts of DJB, and alleged that the accounts have not been audited for the last six years. He also demanded proper accounts, other relevant records and sought preparation of an annual statement of the profit and loss with balance sheets from 2015 onwards as prescribed under the law.

Opposing the plea, the DJB, in an affidavit, informed a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh said that the allegations are false, frivolous and vexatious.

It said that the water utility is making every effort to ensure that all final statements and balance sheets are duly prepared and audited in the interest of transparency and compliance with the law.

DJB said that all its accounts are being maintained presently on a double-entry system of book-keeping and all accounts are regularly maintained in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Water Board Act, and other relevant laws.

It added that it would be incorrect to state that no accounts were maintained or no audits were conducted in the past six years, adding that the petition was filed with oblique motives and was not maintainable and liable to be dismissed with costs.

The CAG said that it made “several correspondences” for seeking accounts for audit from DJB and the Delhi government but as accounts were not made available for audit, the audit could not be accomplished.

The petition has said that in response to the RTIs of May 11, May 24, and July 22 this year, it has been clearly stated that the copy of the balance sheet for the year 2015-16 and onward is under preparation.

The plea said since the authorities have failed to perform the functions laid down under the law, the petitioner was approaching the court with the petition.

“It is mandatory to maintain financial accounts and conduct an annual audit of the accounts, in order to ascertain effective functioning of the state and local bodies. Maintaining financial accounts and conducting an annual audit of the accounts, help to secure accountability, transparency of the state and local bodies functioning towards the general public,” the plea said.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on November 29.