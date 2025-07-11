Delhi: Key member of narco-syndicate held with 7-crore heroin

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man allegedly linked to a national drug syndicate and seized over 400 grams of heroin, officials said on Thursday. The bust, conducted by the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the crime branch, marks a significant strike against the heroin supply network in the Capital, police said. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the accused, identified only as Gaurav, a resident of Rohini, was nabbed from Sultanpuri following a tip-off. “A total of 405 grams of heroin and 1,007 small packets of suspected heroin were recovered. The haul falls under the ‘commercial quantity’ category under the NDPS Act,” Yadav said.

The heroin, estimated to be worth ₹7 crore in the market, was being transported on a scooty, which was also seized. Gaurav was intercepted while en route to deliver the consignment.

During interrogation, Gaurav revealed that he sourced the heroin from an associate named Vanshu, who is currently absconding. Police said Gaurav, a school dropout, previously dealt in illicit liquor with relatives and began selling drugs in 2023 after meeting Vanshu at a wedding.

“Efforts are underway to trace Vanshu and identify other links in the syndicate. Investigations are also focusing on the origin of the drugs and their intended destinations,” the DCP said.

A case has been registered under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act. Further probes are on to map the full extent of the network.