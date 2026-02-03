‘Delhi Khel Mahakumbh’: Month-long sports event to start Feb 13

Delhi education and sports minister Ashish Sood on Monday announced the launch of ‘Delhi Khel Mahakumbh’, a month-long sporting event, starting February 13, which will be inaugurated by chief minister Rekha Gupta. The aim is to ensure equal opportunity for youth across the capital. The event will see participation from over 20,000 athletes.

The initial phase will feature seven sports, including kabaddi, football, athletics, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, and squash, across 16 different stadiums and venues in the capital such as Bawana, Vikaspuri, and Najafgarh, said Sood.

The first-ever sports ‘Mahakumbh’ is a state-level event, with the motto “Aao Delhi Khele” which aims to integrate sports with education and youth development, an official said.

Sood stated that in team events, the gold-winning team will get ₹1,75,000, silver will get ₹1,51,000, and bronze ₹1,31,000. In individual events, the gold medalist will receive ₹11,000, silver ₹9,000, and bronze ₹7,000.

Sood also unveiled ‘Ranveer’, the official mascot for the event and said, “Ranveer symbolises energy, courage, and sporting spirit of Delhi’s youth.”

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday, Sood said that under the leadership of chief minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has accorded renewed priority to sports and resolved to transform Delhi into the sports capital of India.

“The previous government failed to allocate adequate budgetary support for sports due to which children were deprived of opportunities to participate at national and international levels. The sports budget stood at ₹60 crore in 2021–22, which was reduced to ₹41 crore in 2022–23, further slashed to ₹26 crore in 2023–24, and remained stagnant at ₹26 crore till 2024–25. The present government has tripled the allocation for Sports and Youth Affairs to ₹76 crore in 2025–26,” Sood added.

He reiterated that the current government has launched several initiatives to promote sports, including financial assistance and improved facilities for athletes.