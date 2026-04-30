New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the DDA to integrate elements of "spiritual tourism" while redeveloping ghats along the Yamuna, officials said on Thursday. Delhi L-G directs DDA to integrate 'spiritual tourism' in Yamuna ghats redevelopment

Recently, Sandhu held a meeting with Delhi Development Authority officials on the rejuvenation and restoration of the Yamuna Bazar and its ghats near the Kashmere Gate area.

"I have instructed officials to further refine the restoration plan by integrating elements of spiritual tourism, expanding green spaces and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for residents," Sandhu said.

Earlier this month, Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Yamuna Bazar area and said that the floodplain from Palla to Kalindi Kunj will be developed as eco-friendly spaces in line with the Vasudev Ghat area.

In May last year, Gupta performed the Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat to mark 100 days of her government in the city.

The entire stretch of the river in the national capital is approximately 55 kilometres. During the earlier visit, the L-G directed DDA to prepare a comprehensive plan to revitalise this important heritage stretch.

"While Vasudev Ghat, along with other restored ghats such as Asita, Baansera, and Yamuna Biodiversity Park, has emerged as an eco-friendly, sustainable, and green public space on the floodplains. Several other ghats still need to be developed on similar lines by DDA with the cooperation of other departments," Sandhu said.

Sandhu also directed officials to ensure robust flood mitigation measures to ensure long-term resilience of the area.

The low-lying area of Yamuna Bazar along the Ring Road is prone to waterlogging during the monsoon season, and floodwater also enters the main road, hampering traffic movement.

According to the officials, under the Yamuna floodplain rejuvenation plan, currently the DDA is already working on 11 projects covering around 1,660 hectares of area, which will be expanded further.

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