Delhi launches mobile anganwadis for kids; day-care services, 50 creches added

In order to fulfil the nutritional and educational needs of those children who are unable to reach anganwadis, Delhi government on Monday launched mobile anganwadis which would also provide early childhood education and food to children across Delhi.

“Now mobile Anganwadis will reach the children across Delhi. The Delhi Government’s mobile Anganwadi will reach those children who were not able to reach Anganwadis due to any reason and will provide them nutritious food as well as fulfil their educational and health-related needs,” the Delhi government said in a press release, while launching the initiative on occasion of International Girl Child Day.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “The goal of the Kejriwal government is to reach even the most marginalised communities and people of the society through its schemes and to change their lives for the better.”

Women and Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “50 creches and day-care services for children below the age of 6 years have also been added to Saheli Samanvay Kendras. 329 supervisors and 10,245 Anganwadi workers have also been given digital training on Early Childhood Care Education through the nutrition tracker app.”