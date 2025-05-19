Delhi left behind in 27 years, will now reclaim legacy: CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the Capital has been left behind because of the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government while the rest of the country progressed over the last 27 years. Gupta was at the “national social harmony conference” organised at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi state office and chaired by former governor of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during the Social Harmony Conference held on the occasion of the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

“While the rest of the country progressed, Delhi was left behind. However, today we are committed to building a developed Delhi in tandem with a developed nation. Guided by the core principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, we are working tirelessly. We believe that Delhi, the city of hearts, will reclaim its legacy,” Gupta said at the conference, which was to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Regardless of the situation, the nation stands united. Just as our soldiers guard our borders with valour for the honour and safety of the nation, we too are always ready to work for the welfare and dignity of society. The trust shown by Delhiites in BJP, after breaking a 27-year-long drought, will be honoured and maintained by us,” she added.

Tiranga Yatras across city

Senior BJP functionaries on Sunday also participated in multiple “Tiranga Yatras” to express solidarity with Operation Sindoor, undertaken by the Government of India against terror groups based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Delhi home minister Ashish Sood was part of a Tiranga Yatra in Janakpuri, northwest Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat in Matiala and Dwarka assemblies, and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj in New Delhi and Karol Bagh assemblies. Former state president and MLA Satish Upadhyay, Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai, and former boxer Vijender Singh led the Tiranga Yatras along with thousands of BJP workers in different areas.

“For us our Tiranga is everything and whenever our country needs us, we all Indians will unite. I promise you all that this Delhi government will always work for the honour, pride and prestige of the Tiranga and the country,” CM Gupta said at the event at BJP office.

Chandolia said that the action taken by India against Pakistan is proof that the country will no longer remain under pressure and will respond in the same language. “The operation has sent a strong message throughout Pakistan that India will no longer stay silent in the face of terror,” he said.

Meanwhile, Swaraj said India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together. “This is the declaration of a new India — where responses are not just in words but through resolve and courage. Operation Sindoor is a historic mission for self-defense, justice, and restoration of national pride. It symbolises a national awakening where every Indian’s blood now flows for self-respect.”