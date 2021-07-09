Delhi LG Anil Baijal leads DDMA meeting to resolve the Covid-19 situation

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Friday chaired the 22nd meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and preparedness in the coming months.

"To effectively mitigate and manage any future surge in Covid-19 cases,as advised by the Experts the Health Department was advised to take requisite measures to ensure the availability of adequate ICU and oxygenated beds, medical oxygen infrastructure, human resources , drugs etc while making all out efforts to increase vaccination coverage of the city population," said Baijal in a series of tweets.

In the virtual meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot, Chief Secretary, Dr VK Paul-NITI Aayog, Commissioner of Delhi Police Balaji Srivastava, All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava Dr SK Singh-NCDC and other senior officials participated.

As the metropolis witnesses a decline in Covid-19 cases, he said that Graded Response Action Plan was presented during the meeting to make the pandemic "institutionalised" and "predictable."

"In order to make the process of imposition of lockdown and opening up of activities during the pandemic institutionalised and predictable a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) prepared by the State level Expert Committee was presented. It was suggested that the GRAP should be widely disseminated amongst the citizens for information," Baijal said.

In light of curbing the disease, it was advised to set up Micro Containment zones while continuing the test, treat and track strategy.

"To contain any resurgence of Covid-19, it was advised that the strategy of Test, Treat and Track should continue with special emphasis on setting up of Micro Containment zones. Constant vigil should be maintained including adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour by all through community engagement and strict enforcement measures," said the Lieutenant Governor.

As per the state health bulletin issued on Friday, Delhi reported 81 new cases, 3 deaths and 127 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 0.11 per cent and there are 798 active cases in the metropolitan city.