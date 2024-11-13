Delhi LG approves deployment of CDVs for pollution mitigation efforts

New Delhi LG VK Saxena. (ANI)

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the deployment of civil defence volunteers (CDVs) on the ground to aid in pollution-mitigating efforts for four months, from November to the end of February 2025, officials with the LG office said.

The LG also urged the government to take concrete steps to formulate a separate scheme to permanently deploy them as bus marshals.

“Approving the proposal of the government, delayed by about 12 days after he initially passed directions to this effect, Saxena has once again urged the government to take concrete steps on formulating a scheme for bus marshals separately, as he had directed in his letter to the CM on October 24 and November 2,” the LG’s office said.

Meanwhile, Delhi government officials said that a report on reinstating bus marshals was placed before the LG by the chief minister. It mentions that the issue of bus marshals falls under the purview of LG and he should get the scheme formulated, till then, bus marshals should be reinstated immediately, they said.

The LG, in a note to the CM, has asked for the scheme to clearly define the roles of bus marshals, their rationale and service conditions to be approved by the cabinet, and directed immediate steps be taken to create posts and make budgetary provisions.

“The services of these CDVs shall be utilised only for the purpose of prevention of air pollution as per the plan of DPCC and they should not be diverted to any other department for any other work,” the LG said in a note.

Delhi government officials said CM Atishi has already placed an official note before the LG recommending reinstatement of bus marshals. “Till the formulation of a scheme, bus marshals be reinstated immediately in the same way as it was before October 31, 2023. LG should give a one-time relaxation for utilisation of CDV as bus marshals. The issue of bus marshals and safety of women in buses was deliberated extensively in an all-ministers’ meeting on November 10,” CM Atishi said.