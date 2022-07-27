Delhi LG approves withdrawal of cases against migrants for violating lockdown

Lieutenant-governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the withdrawal of 15 cases against 64 migrants for violating lockdown measures during the Covid pandemic, including cases related to the exodus of migrants during the first lockdown in March 2020.

The cases were registered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, by the directorate of prosecution of the Delhi government, and the charge-sheets have already been filed before the courts. Now the directorate of prosecution will withdraw these cases, the LG’s office has informed, adding that Saxena has directed the Delhi Police to file a closure reports in 10 similar cases involving more than 100 migrants.

When the first nationwide lockdown was announced in March 2020, thousands of migrants working in the factories and industries in Delhi were left stranded with little food and no work. With no other go, many of them started walking to their villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states, violating the lockdown curbs. They were stopped by the police at several places and taken them to government-run shelter homes or housed in schools and fed by the police and government agencies with the help of Good Samaritans.

“Taking a humane and reasoned view that these violations were essentially petty in nature, committed by poor migrants in a situation of extreme distress caused by the pandemic related lockdown, the LG has said this decision will save the accused from unnecessary harassment and running around. The LG has approved the withdrawal of 15 cases by the directorate of prosecution of the Delhi government against 64 migrants for allegedly violating lockdown measures. LG has directed the Delhi Police to file a closure report in 10 similar cases involving more than 100 migrants,” Saxena’s office said in a statement.

It further said that 43 such cases under Section (51) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other offences were filed against the migrants for allegedly violating lockdown measures by moving on the roads. Of these 43 cases, 18 have already been disposed of by the respective courts.

In 15 cases, where charge-sheets have already been filed, Saxena has ordered the withdrawal of prosecution under Section (321) of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code).In the remaining 10 cases, wherein charge-sheets are yet to be filed (seven cases) or accused are untraced (three cases), he has asked the Delhi Police to file closure reports.