Delhi LG approves withdrawal of cases against migrants for violating lockdown
Lieutenant-governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the withdrawal of 15 cases against 64 migrants for violating lockdown measures during the Covid pandemic, including cases related to the exodus of migrants during the first lockdown in March 2020.
The cases were registered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, by the directorate of prosecution of the Delhi government, and the charge-sheets have already been filed before the courts. Now the directorate of prosecution will withdraw these cases, the LG’s office has informed, adding that Saxena has directed the Delhi Police to file a closure reports in 10 similar cases involving more than 100 migrants.
When the first nationwide lockdown was announced in March 2020, thousands of migrants working in the factories and industries in Delhi were left stranded with little food and no work. With no other go, many of them started walking to their villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states, violating the lockdown curbs. They were stopped by the police at several places and taken them to government-run shelter homes or housed in schools and fed by the police and government agencies with the help of Good Samaritans.
“Taking a humane and reasoned view that these violations were essentially petty in nature, committed by poor migrants in a situation of extreme distress caused by the pandemic related lockdown, the LG has said this decision will save the accused from unnecessary harassment and running around. The LG has approved the withdrawal of 15 cases by the directorate of prosecution of the Delhi government against 64 migrants for allegedly violating lockdown measures. LG has directed the Delhi Police to file a closure report in 10 similar cases involving more than 100 migrants,” Saxena’s office said in a statement.
It further said that 43 such cases under Section (51) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other offences were filed against the migrants for allegedly violating lockdown measures by moving on the roads. Of these 43 cases, 18 have already been disposed of by the respective courts.
In 15 cases, where charge-sheets have already been filed, Saxena has ordered the withdrawal of prosecution under Section (321) of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code).In the remaining 10 cases, wherein charge-sheets are yet to be filed (seven cases) or accused are untraced (three cases), he has asked the Delhi Police to file closure reports.
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
