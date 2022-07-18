Delhi LG assent for CBI probe against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given a prosecution sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan and the then chief executive of the board, Mehboob Aalam, in a 2016 case of alleged illegal appointments.
The AAP has strongly criticised the move. Khan said he will fight the allegations in court.
The federal agency can now prosecute the Delhi lawmaker for “commission of criminal offences that include deliberate and criminal violation of rules, regulations and law, and misuse of position causing financial losses to the exchequer”, according to an official of the lieutenant governor’s office.
The permission has been given under section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 197 (prior sanction from a competent officer to prosecute a government servant for alleged criminal act done in discharge of his official duty) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
The revenue department of the Delhi government had in November 2016 filed a complaint, alleging arbitrary and illegal appointments to various existing and non-existing posts by Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board. The CBI probed the matter, and said it found prosecutable evidence and asked for permission to prosecute in May this year.
“As per investigation of the CBI, Amanatullah Khan in connivance with Mehboob Aalam abused his official position and deliberately ignored rules and laid down procedures to cause huge losses to the government exchequer by arbitrarily appointing individuals by manipulating recruitment procedures to favour chosen individuals over thousands of deserving people who could have got employed had the process of appointment been transparent and impartial,” said the official cited above. “The basic principle of right to equality and opportunity was bypassed by Amanatullah Khan to provide undeserving and unauthorised benefits to specific pre-identified persons.”
Khan, who was questioned by the agency in March, told HT that he will fight the case in the court.
His party also came out in support, saying that it was a politically motivated move by the central government.
“We completely anticipate and expect many more such allegations to come up in the coming days,” the AAP said in a statement. “But the Kejriwal government stands unfazed and will not deter on its mission to serve the people of Delhi.”
No comment was available from the CBI on the matter.
The investigations by the central agency have found that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute Khan and Aalam under sections 13 (1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, before a court of law.
MCPI(U) condemns Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh
In the extended state committee meeting of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) held at Doraha on Sunday, the party members condemned the recent statement by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann in which he referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist. Polit Bureau member of MCPI (U) and AIKF national president Prem Singh Bhangu presented a report on the farmers' issues.
Basmati prices touch ₹4,000 per quintal in Haryana
With basmati prices touching ₹4,000 per quintal, paddy growers in Haryana are hoping to reap a rich harvest this kharif season. An agent, Rishi Kumar of Taraori Grain Market, Karnal, says, “Pusa 1509 is being sold for around ₹4,000 to private players. Traders are showing a good interest in the harvest as paddy from Uttar Pradesh is being sold immediately.”
Malerkotla shocker: 12-year-old girl kidnapped, raped; uncle, his two aides booked
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her paternal uncle from Malerkotla and raped by two of his associates. The uncle, who is a resident of Ambala, allegedly also tried to “sell” the girl in Haryana and extort a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from her mother. One of the men who raped her has been arrested. When she started resisting, the accused allegedly got his aides to rape her.
Damdami Taksal chief accuses Sukhbir Badal-led SAD of damaging panth
Hitting out at the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, its former supporter and chief of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa accused the party of damaging the panth. Speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to release the election symbol of the Harmeet Singh Kalka-led 'Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi State', the Damdami Taksal chief also criticised the SAD leadership.
Firing at Assandh hospital: Two sharpshooters arrested after gunfight in Jind
Two sharpshooters, who had fired at a private hospital in Assandh on July 8, were arrested in a village Jind district after a brief gunfight on Saturday night. The accused – Mohit alias Mohita of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is based in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan; and Sobhit alias Ramesh of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh – had allegedly fired several rounds at the hospital on the directions of Canada-based gangster, Daler Kotia.
