Delhi LG calls for better garbage management, road repairs

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday held a meeting with MCD officials to review the delivery of essential services, stressing the need to progress in key areas such as garbage management, road repairs, and dust mitigation. The L-G said gaps remain, particularly in addressing issues raised by citizens and the media, as well as in ensuring timely redressal of grievances. (HT)

The L-G said gaps remain, particularly in addressing issues raised by citizens and the media, as well as in ensuring timely redressal of grievances.

He asked the officials to be more receptive to feedback and work towards bridging the gap between ground realities and public expectations.

The need to address overlapping jurisdictions among agencies, including the Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, the Public Works Department, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, was highlighted during the meeting, an official said.

“Encouraged the adoption of global best practices and innovative solutions to address long-standing challenges. Assured full support in their efforts to achieve these objectives and overcome operational hurdles,” the L-G said.

During a visit to Hindu Rao Hospital and Medical College, which also houses a nursing college, the L-G said, “By aligning our nursing training with global standards & best practices, we can equip our health professionals with international expertise, enable them to gain work experience abroad- based on global needs, and bring back advanced healthcare skills to India.”