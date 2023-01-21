Delhi LG chair meeting of Yamuna panel

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday chaired the first meeting of a high-level committee for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna and finalised a time-bound action plan of eight parameters, with monthly targets till June.

The parameters are augmenting sewage treatment, sewage treatment plants (STPs), tapping and cleaning of drains, sewage network in unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters, septage management and restoration of floodplains.

The National Green Tribunal had constituted the high-level committee on January 9 after it expressed its unhappiness over the progress made so far in the clean-up of the river. The committee has been asked to submit its first report by January 31.

On Twitter, Saxena said the meeting was attended by senior officer of stakeholder departments and agencies of both the Central and state governments.

“…the meeting deliberated upon a concrete future plan of action… Describing the task at hand to be difficult due to legacy neglect, but yet achievable, exhorted officials to ensure implementation of the decisions taken today in a mission mode, without extending committed time lines. Any shortcoming on part of officials will not be accepted,” he posted.

Other members of the panel include Delhi chief secretary, secretaries of various Delhi government departments, the Delhi Jal Board CEO, DDA officials, top officials of the Union ministries of Agriculture, Jal Shakti and Environment, chairman of the Central Pollution Control Board and director general of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).