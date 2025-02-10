Delhi LG declares holiday for government employees on Feb 12 | Details

Delhi LG VK Saxena has declared 12th February, Wednesday, a public holiday for all government and public sector employees in the national capital on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ravidas (Representative)(HT File)

“The Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, the 12th February, 2025 as a Holiday in all Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies & Public Undertakings, under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti,” read an order issued by the general administration department.

“The Restricted Holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti earlier declared vide Notification No. F.53/689/GAD/CN/2024-25/2018-2064 dated 13/11/2024 stands cancelled,” it added.

Also read | Delhi new CM announcement live updates

Who was Guru Ravidas?

Ravidas was a 15th–16th century Indian poet-saint who preached against social evils like caste inequalities, untouchability through his poems and teachings.

Born in Varanasi, he advocated for equality between human beings and devotion to God through love and humility rather than strict rituals. His followers, called Ravidassia, emphasise personal devotion (bhakti) to God without the need for a priest.

Ravidas' hymns have been included in the holy scripture of Sikhism, the Guru Granth Sahib. His teachings are also said to have influenced the world view of later social reformers like Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

His Jayanti, the birth anniversary, is celebrated by his followers and also by members of the Sikh community.

Key member joined BJP

Guru Ravidas Janmotsav Committee president Brahm Prakash Bulaki, along with several AAP and Congress workers, joined the BJP ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

Speaking at a Guru Ravidas procession, Bulaki criticised the Kejriwal government, saying it had 'failed' to provide basic development and education to the poor over the past decade, while he praised the Modi government for supporting backward sections.

The committee had organised the annual Shri Guru Ravidas procession from the Red Fort to Karol Bagh.

(With agency inputs)