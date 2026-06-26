Delhi LG directs DJB to restore water supply to Sanjay Lake

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to expedite repairs to a damaged pipeline supplying treated water to Sanjay Lake, saying restoration of water flow from the Dallupura sewage treatment plant (STP) is critical for the lake’s survival. Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inspects the ongoing restoration and rejuvenation work at Sanjay Lake. (PTI)

During the visit, Sandhu reviewed the restoration and rejuvenation works carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and was briefed about plans to revive the 52-acre man-made lake and the adjoining 165-acre protected forest area, officials said.

The LG had earlier expressed concern over the lake’s deteriorating condition due to reduced water supply, silt accumulation, garbage and sewage inflows, officials said.

He stressed that regular supply of treated water should be restored at the earliest to maintain adequate water levels and ensure that the lake remains a sustainable year-round blue-green asset.

Officials said de-weeding, algae removal, embankment strengthening and boundary repairs are already underway.

Under the first phase, targeted for completion by August 2026, stagnant water will be channelled into the lake, bio-swales will be installed to improve groundwater recharge, pathways repaired and grass will be removed from the lake bed.

The second phase, proposed to be completed by May 2027, includes expansion of water channelisation works, bio-remediation of the water body and installation of aerators and fountains to improve dissolved oxygen levels.

The LG also directed officials to plant 5,000 native trees to enhance biodiversity and said restoring Sanjay Lake to its former glory was “non-negotiable”.