Delhi LG directs Rohini forensic lab to procure 4 more vans
New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday ordered the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to work with Delhi Police and clear pending cases, officials said.
Saxena visited the state government-run FSL in Rohini and asked officials to procure four more FSL vans in addition to the existing two. Officials of FSL accompany police officers to crime scenes in these vans and collect evidence, which is analysed on the spot.
The LG’s visit comes in the backdrop of a review meeting of the FSL’s works on June 22 during which he noted that there were 20,000 cases pending at the laboratory.
A spokesperson from the LG office said, “The plan is to have mobile forensic vans in all 16 police districts. The four new vans will be attached to the police districts within the next three months. This is part of the lieutenant governor’s project to clear around 20,000 pending cases.”
On June 22, the LG had told officials at the FSL that he would monitor the progress of the pending cases. “During Thursday’s inspection, the LG ordered FSL officials to submit a report every fortnight with details of how many cases have been analysed and the latest data of pending cases. Besides this, the LG also ordered the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the construction of the new FSL building by March 2023,” the spokesperson added.
The LG’s office also said that any pending proposal related to upgrading the technology at the laboratory would be instantly cleared.
During his visit on June 22, LG Saxena had termed the number of pending cases “unacceptable” and said he would personally monitor the update on pending cases.
Evidence analysed by the FSL and certified by its scientific officers is crucial for the police to secure conviction in a criminal case. Most of the times, cases in court drag on for several years owing to the pending reports of the evidence by the forensic laboratory. In the last several years, the burden of cases has only gone up with the addition of digital evidence such as cellphone calls, videos and CCTV footage, experts said.
Besides this, FSL analyses physical evidence gathered from the spot in cases of murder, robbery and fraud.
The evidence gathered by police, for instance a voice recording of threat by a gangster, is accepted in the court only if the FSL certifies it.
Delhi has just one forensic lab that caters to 190 police stations in the city and receives about 15,000 cases a year.
Supreme Court declines hearing ‘urgent’ plea to shift conman Sukesh from Tihar
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to urgently hear a plea by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar (33) to shift him out of Delhi's Tihar jail due to alleged threats to his life. Chandrasekhar was first arrested by Delhi Police in 2017 for allegedly duping an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping the politician retain the party's two leaves symbol by bribing Election Commission officers.
Cops save man attempting to die by suicide in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
Delhi Police on Thursday saved a 40-year-old man who allegedly tried to end his life at his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, officials said. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 2.30am, police received information about a person attempting to hang himself at home in Jahangirpuri's D-block. Police reached the spot and found his room locked from the inside, but broke it open and rescued him.
Bid to upskill: Delhi govt to map jail inmates’ educational qualifications
The Aam Aadmi Party government will survey the educational qualifications and interests of nearly 20,000 inmates currently lodged in Delhi's jails, officials said on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upskilling project with director-general (prisons) Sandeep Goel, secretary, education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the education department. A Delhi government official said skill training is likely to take place inside the three jail complexes.
2 bulletproof vehicles, 38 armed cops guarded Lawrence Bishnoi during Punjab move: Cops
New Delhi: At least two bullet proof vehicles, 10 cars and 54 police personnel, including 38 armed guards, protect key accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while transporting him to courts in Punjab from the Mandoli jail in Delhi, according to documents the Punjab Police submitted to a Delhi court last week. HT has seen a copy of the documents. The police also arrested two gunmen involved in the crime.
Gujarat BJP team found no faults in Delhi govt-run schools, hospitals: Manish Sisodia
