Delhi LG orders revamp of Seemapuri hospital

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has directed the revamp of the Seemapuri hospital run by the Indian Red Cross Society near Dilshad Garden in East Delhi, the LG secretariat announced in a statement on Sunday. A six-month deadline has been set for the facelift of the hospital, it added. LG Saxena also inspected the main office of the Delhi Chapter of the Indian Red Cross Society at Golf Links. (HT Photo)

An official from the LG secretariat said that the hospital currently lacks modern equipment and suffers from manpower shortages. “During the inspection, LG Saxena asked the senior doctors and concerned officials present to expeditiously prepare a roadmap for developing the facilities in the hospital, which was functioning with skeletal staff and doctors,” the official added.

The statement from the LG office adds that Saxena has directed a thorough assessment of the requirements for doctors, staff, equipment, and facilities needed to meet central government guidelines.

Saxena visited the building provided by the DDA to the Red Cross Society in Dilshad Garden, which has been in a dilapidated condition and unused for years, said officials. “Saxena expressed dissatisfaction over the status of the building and instructed officials to devise a revamping and restoration plan,” the statement said.

LG Saxena also inspected the Henry Dunant Public School run by the Red Cross Society and the main office of the Delhi Chapter of the Indian Red Cross Society at Golf Links. “He has assured the management of full cooperation in upgrading the facilities. The school at present is imparting education to students from economically weaker sections from nursery to Class 8,” an official added.

A LG secretariat official said that the iconic office building, set up in 1962, would be renovated without disturbing its architectural aesthetics within a deadline of two months. “The modalities for fund requirements for all the projects would be worked out by strictly adhering to the rules and regulations of the Indian Red Cross Society,” the official added.