Delhi LG seeks explanation from ACB over delay in probing corruption cases
Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has asked anti-corruption branch (ACB) and the directorate of vigilance (DoV) to ensure that there is no delay in investigating complaints and cases of corruption against government officials. He also sought explanations from the department on cases and complaints that have been pending for more than a year -- some of them have been pending since 2012 -- and the said the same should be furnished to his office at the earliest.
A statement issued by the LG’s office on Tuesday said the ACB has been directed to furnish a list of all such cases, citing reasons for pendency, to the LG’s office. Saxena’s office claimed that the move is aimed at the speedy disposal of cases.
“LG has also issued strict instructions to the DoV and all departments to carefully consider all cases and complaints referred to them for comments and examination and ensure that the same are provided within a fixed time frame after judicious application of mind,” his office stated.
The new directions have come amid an ongoing tussle between Saxena and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government; the LG has also recently ordered an ACB probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals to treat Covid-19 last year by the AAP government.
“The LG’s directions came in the wake of several cases of alleged corruption against government officials that were put to him and displayed serious non-application of mind and inordinate delays by the departments and agencies concerned. While there were many cases of investigation pending since as long as 2012-2017, in others, the administrative departments had not furnished their comments and in some, the DoV had submitted self-contradictory recommendations for grant of sanction,” Saxena’s office said.
Saxena also directed the DoV to ensure that requests from ACB are submitted for his consideration only after due diligence by the administrative departments concerned and the comments of the administrative department should be put on record without fail and it should be ensured that the recommendations made by the various agencies are to farthest possible extent, not in variance with each other and are not self contradictory, the office said.
-
Ludhiana | PAU students ‘pull rickshaw’ to protest unemployment
A day after distributing pamphlets that highlighted the vacancies for the different posts in the agriculture department, students of Punjab Agricultural University, on Tuesday, pulled rickshaws, continuing their protest against the state government. As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 posts of horticulture development officer, 129 posts of soil conservation officer and 56 posts of market secretary are currently vacant.
-
Govt coffers open for promoting sportspersons: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state government has kept its coffers open for the development of sports and promotion of sportspersons. “Approval has been given for appointment of medal winners in the Olympics, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games as gazetted officers in the state government services,” he said. The CM further said the state government will give big prize money to medal winners in international sports events.
-
Man held at Delhi airport while trying to smuggle out foreign currency
An Indian man was nabbed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) by the Central Industrial Security Force while trying to smuggle out foreign currency valued at ₹15.5 lakh by concealing it in spice boxes and between papad packets, officials said. CISF said the incident was reported around 5am Tuesday, when the passenger, who was bound for Bangkok by a Vistara flight was singled out for thorough checking, based on his suspicious behaviour.
-
Swine flu cases spiked in July; don’t panic, say doctors
Swine flu cases across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed an upward trend in July. Mumbai reported 105 H1N1 cases last month against 21 in July 2021, data from the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows. July's figures have also by a long shot surpassed those in the entire last two years – 64 in 2021 and 44 in 2020. Thane city recorded 117 cases while Navi Mumbai saw 16 cases in July.
-
Two arrested for stabbing man to death in northeast Delhi
The Delhi Police on Monday evening arrested two persons in connection with a murder in Khajuri Khas area on Sunday afternoon. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast Delhi) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the Khajuri Khas police station received a call on Sunday afternoon informing them that some men had stabbed a person on the road leading from Sherpur Chowk towards Tukmirpur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics