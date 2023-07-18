Delhi LG takes stock of situation at Rajghat

Even as Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena visited areas around Rajghat, Vijay Ghat and Shanti Van to take stock of the waterlogging situation, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Tuesday created holes by breaking parts of the wall of the premises to drain out the Gandhi Samadhi area in Rajghat. Delhi LG VK Saxena. (PTI)

“Some holes were created to drain out the water from the premises and pumps were used for the other low-lying areas,” said a CPWD official.

Meanwhile, LG Saxena said that the water can either be pumped out or be drained through holes as the entire area is surrounded by reinforced cement concrete (RCC) walls.

“There was eight feet of water in Rajghat till two days ago that has now reduced to around two feet now. With continuous pumping, we hope that the water will reduce further within 12 hours, after which cleaning of the area will be started. Within 24 hours, the entire Rajghat and Shanti Van areas will be drained,” Saxena said on Tuesday evening.

The LG added that CPWD has deployed 10 pumps in the area to drain out the water. He also said that a meeting was held on Tuesday with officials from all departments concerned to take stock of all areas and added that the situation across the city will completely change within three to four days.