Delhi likely to witness dry week after two days of heavy rain, IMD predicts

After two days of heavy rainfall, Delhi is likely to witness a mostly dry week, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting no rain from Sunday to Thursday. Only a spell of very light to light rain is expected on Saturday morning or forenoon. The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.3°C on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

On Friday, the city recieved only little rain during the early hours, with Safdarjung recording 1.2mm of rain. In comparison, several parts of the city recorded more than 100 mm of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Safdarjung recorded 106.2mm of rain on both days.

According to IMD, after Saturday’s brief spell of rain, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to reach 37°C to 39°C on Sunday and remain in the same range till Thursday.

Weather experts said the dry spell is due to the monsoon trough shifting towards the foothills of Himalayas.

Amateur meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya posted on X on Friday afternoon,“Dry westerly winds over the next 5-7 days will reduce rainfall in most parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.”

He added that humidity along with sunshine could make conditions uncomfortable, with heat index expected to rise to 45°C to 50°C.

On Friday, the heat index was recorded at 40.5°C at 5:30 pm, against an actual temperature of 32.8°C. The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.3°C and the minimum temperature stood at 25.8°C.

The city’s average AQI, which was recorded at 48, in the “good” category on Thursday, for the first time since September 10, 2023, rose to 65, in the “satisfactory” category on Friday.