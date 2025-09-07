Delhi logs 163 clean air days so far, on track for decade-high: Env min

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday said the national capital has achieved 163 clean air days—classified as Good, Satisfactory or Moderate AQI—between January 1 and September 6, 2025. To support eco-friendly festivities, the Delhi government has set up over 60 artificial ponds across the city for idol immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi and the upcoming Durga Puja (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

“This figure already surpasses the total number of clean air days in the full years of 2016 (110 days), 2017 (152 days), and 2018 (159 days) and equals the 163 days in 2022. With nearly four months remaining in the year, 2025 is on track to set a new record for the highest number of clean air days in the last decade, reflecting the Delhi Government’s committed and data-driven approach to environmental enhancement,” Sirsa said in a statement.

The minister’s office said August 2025 was a milestone month, with all 31 days qualifying as clean air days, while the first six days of September have continued the streak.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the effective leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is experiencing a transformative phase in its environmental journey. Our multi-tiered strategy, integrated with necessary technological interventions such as mechanised road sweeping, advanced bio-mining techniques, and responsible waste management systems, is actively combating pollution and delivering measurable outcomes. These efforts are evident in the 163 clean air days recorded so far in 2025, which already rival or exceed entire annual performances from several past years, paving the way for a potentially record-breaking year,” Sirsa added.

To support eco-friendly festivities, the Delhi government has set up over 60 artificial ponds across the city for idol immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi and the upcoming Durga Puja. Officials said the move aims to ensure safe, sustainable practices and encourage citizen participation.