Delhi logs 699 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 21.15%

On Sunday, Delhi's daily Covid tally climbed to 699, reported news agency ANI citing the Delhi government's data, according to which the total number of cases in the national capital was at 2,014,637. Also, in the past 24 hours, the city logged as many as four related fatalities, with the overall death count rising to 26,540, as per the data.

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing amid a recent surge in the Coronavirus case, at the Railway Station, in Bikaner on Wednesday. (ANI/Used only for representation)

The positivity rate, meanwhile, was recorded at 21.15%, with as many as 3,305 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. In the same period, 467 people recovered from Covid or were discharged, taking the total recovery count to 1,985,637.

The number of active patients, on the other hand, stood at 2,460. Recoveries, deaths and active cases account for 98.56%, 1.32%, and 1.32% of the overall infection tally.

More than 3,000 cases in one week

On April 8, Delhi added 535 fresh Covid infections to its tally, and 733 on April 7, in what was the highest single-day rise in months. In fact, in a 7-day period from March 30 to April 6, the city reported more than 3,000 (3,069) infections in total.

In recent days, daily Covid cases have been on the rise across the country. A few states have brought back the mask mandate, and on April 10 and 11, mock drills will be held in hospitals to check their preparedness.

