Delhi logs close to 13,500 new Covid-19 cases in another record daily spike

Delhi on Tuesday reported 13,468 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the Capital’s tally mounted to 750,156, according to a bulletin from the health department. Also, 81 people succumbed to Covid-19 during the same period, which pushed the death toll to 11,436, the bulletin also showed. The Capital recorded 11,491 new Covid-10 cases on Monday, 10,774 cases on Sunday and 7,897 cases on Saturday.

The active cases of the disease in the city currently stands at 43,510, an increase of 5415 cases from the 38,095 reported on the previous day. Meanwhile, 7,972 patients were cured of the disease on the day, which took the overall recoveries to 695,210, according to the bulletin. The recovery rate stands at 92.67 per cent currently.

As many as 102,460 Covid-19 tests, comprising 64,544 RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 37,916 Rapid Antigen Tests, were conducted on the day. With this, 15,753,100 tests have been conducted in the national capital and the tests per million count stand at 829,110, the bulletin showed.

The cumulative positivity rate considering the total tests done and the total confirmed cases stands at 4.76 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.52 per cent, according to the latest data. Also, there are 6,852 containment zones within the city and 21,954 patients are currently under home isolation.

The government also noted that 89,065 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. With this, 2,234,330 people have been inoculated so far, of whom, 1,853,974 have received the first dose and 380,356 have got their second, data from the bulletin showed.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concerns over the rapid increase in the number of infections in the city. He also appealed to the people below 45 years of age to avoid any unnecessary movement and also asked them to follow all Covid-19 appropriate protocols.