Delhi: Luxury car showroom manager duped of 20 lakh on pretext of ED raid

Two men, one of them dressed in a police uniform, allegedly impersonated Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and stopped the manager of a luxury car showroom in Chanakyapuri on his way home, abducted him, and extorted ₹20 lakh as bribe to “settle” a complaint against him, police said on Monday. Both of the accused have been arrested. The victim, Anil Tiwari, managed Bentley India showroom at Hotel Samrat. (Representational image)

The alleged incident occurred on June 20, but was reported nearly two weeks later, on July 2, after the victim, Anil Tiwari, manager of the Bentley India showroom at Hotel Samrat, grew suspicious and consulted his colleagues, said a senior police officer asking not to be identified.

Tiwari, a resident of Gurugram, told police he was abducted by the duo while returning home on a two-wheeler. A senior police officer said the accused, travelling in a van, intercepted Tiwari near the Embassy of Hungary in Chanakyapuri.

“One of the men was in a police uniform, the other in civilian clothes. They identified themselves as ED officers and claimed they were investigating a complaint about suspicious monetary transactions involving Tiwari,” the officer said.

When Tiwari asked for more details, the men said they were there to serve a legal notice and asked him to come with them. They allegedly forced him into the van and took him back to the Bentley showroom.

“At the showroom, they told him that the complaint against him was very serious. They demanded ₹20 lakh to reach a ‘compromise’ and settle the complaint. Tiwari, fearing the consequences, handed over the amount from a bag he was carrying,” the officer said.

Police have not commented on why Tiwari was carrying such a large sum of money or whether any other staff were present during the extortion.

After taking the cash, the accused dropped him back near the scooter he had parked earlier. Tiwari later consulted colleagues and seniors who initially believed the men could be real officials, before deciding to go to the police, the officer cited above said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station under charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, and extortion on July 2. CCTV footage from the area helped identify the suspects, who were arrested from south Delhi on Sunday.

“One of them has one case registered against him under the Excise Act while the other one has no previous criminal record. The accused are being interrogated about the cash they extorted,” the officer said.

Bentley India has not responded to requests for queries sent via email and phone calls.