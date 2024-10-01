Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi man, 36, shot dead after he tries to stop fight over loud music

PTI |
Oct 01, 2024 01:11 PM IST

According to Delhi police, Pujit, a 27 years old tenant in the same building, was playing loud music when another tenant Lavnish objected to it

A 36-year-old caretaker of a building was shot dead after he intervened between two tenants who had fight over loud music in Dwarka's Mohan Nagar area, police on Tuesday said.

Civil Lines police station in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Civil Lines police station in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The victim, Bablu, had received a gunshot wound in his stomach, they said.

"In the late hours of Monday, a PCR call regarding murder was received at Mohan Garden police station from a hospital. Police team was dispatched at the hospital and found Bablu who sustained a gunshot injury," a senior police officer said.

Bablu's body has been kept at DDU Hospital for post mortem, the Delhi police officer said.

Fight Over Loud Music

According to police, Pujit, a 27 years old tenant in the same building, was playing loud music when another tenant Lavnish objected to it and picked a fight with him.

"A verbal spat ensued last night, following which, Lavnish - a gym supplement supplier and his cousin Aman, dragged him to the terrace," the officer said.

When he heard the commotion, Bablu also reached the rooftop and tried to mediate between the two parties.

Aman, who had a pistol, handed it over to Lavnish who fired it and hit Bablu, the officer said.

Also read: Driver of car that rammed Delhi constable arrested

Ganji Chudail comes with a special message from Delhi Police: ‘Sabko helmet pehnate hain’

Forensic and crime teams examined the spot and efforts are on to nab the culprits, the officer added.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On