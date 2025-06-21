Delhi: Man dies after slipping, getting entangled in rolling machine

A 30-year-old man was killed died after he slipped into a rolling machine at a copper factory in Mandoli Industrial Area in northeast Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said. Police said the Harsh Vihar police station received information about the incident at 3pm on Friday. (Representational image)

The victim was identified by his single name Vikas, who worked at the copper factory. Police said the Harsh Vihar police station received information about the incident at 3pm on Friday.

“Vikas, who was originally from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, slipped while working in the factory. His body got entangled in the rolling machine and he suffered severe injuries and died,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Kumar Mishra.

A police team from the Harsh Vihar police station arrived on the scene and took his body. The body was sent to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital for a post-mortem examination, police said.

“Crime spot inspection teams and forensic experts inspected the incident spot. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is currently underway. Concerned agencies have been informed to enquire about the operations in the factory,” added the DCP.

In a copper factory, a rolling machine is a piece of industrial equipment used to reduce the thickness of copper and shape it into sheets, strips, or other forms through a process called rolling.