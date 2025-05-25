Delhi: Man killed, sister-in-law and niece arrested

A 50-year-old man was found stabbed to death at his residence in west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Friday night. The victim’s sister-in-law and her daughter were arrested, officers aware of the case added. According to the police, the deceased, Rajesh Mittal, was found lying with a stab injury allegedly caused by his niece around 7pm. (Representational image)

According to the police, the deceased, Rajesh Mittal, was found lying with a stab injury allegedly caused by his niece around 7pm. “We were informed that a man was brought dead to a hospital. A team went and found that Mittal was brought in by his niece and her cousin with a single stab wound,” said Sachin Sharma, DCP (outer).

Police said Mittal lived with his sister-in-law, Geeta Mittal and niece, Tanya Mittal ever since his elder brother left the house 10–12 years ago. “Preliminary inquiry revealed that only Mittal and the mother-daughter duo were inside the house at the time of the incident. There was a scuffle. The suspects are being interrogated to ascertain the sequence of events and motive,” Sharma added.

An investigator said, “The niece later called in her cousin, and they took Mittal to the hospital, but he had died by then.” Police suspect a property dispute may have been a trigger. Mittal, who earlier worked as a property agent, had lost his job and relied on rental income from family-owned properties in outer Delhi.

“Neighbours and relatives told us the family was going through financial stress and fought frequently. There was also a quarrel over property,” said an officer. Police are awaiting the autopsy details and are also reviewing CCTV footage, which confirmed that no one else was seen entering or exiting the house during the time of the incident.