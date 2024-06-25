Delhi marks 100 new flooding spots, many along Ring Road

With monsoon on the city’s doorsteps, Delhi has identified 308 critical locations that are vulnerable to waterlogging during the monsoon — an increase of 101 sites as compared to last year, senior officials said on Tuesday. The watchlist of such sites has been compiled based on observations of waterlogging and complaints received by agencies in the previous monsoon season. The sites will be monitored by various road-owning agencies, according to a flood control order issued by the Public Works Department (PWD). Waterlogged roads at ITO following a rise in the water level of the Yamuna in New Delhi on July 14, 2023. (PTI)

Of the 308 sites — 210 are on roads managed by PWD. Last year, the watchlist comprised 207 locations of which 131 were on roads managed by PWD. A senior PWD official said the increase of 101 hot spots may be attributed to extreme weather events and multiple heavy to very heavy rainfall spells last year.

“Most of our new vulnerable spots are along the Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Rohtak Road, and Bhairon Marg, among others. These stretches pass through most of the areas that got flooded last year and water remained accumulated at these places for several days. We have made several arrangements at these sites to ensure that water does not collect unnecessarily,” said the official cited above.

Of the remaining sites, 39 are in areas managed by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), 17 are under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and 16 are under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Cantonment, ITPO, and other agencies making up the rest.

Vulnerable sites

Officials said that the critical locations are areas that see more than five days of waterlogging during the monsoon season and the list is complied with the help of the Delhi traffic police and circulated to all departments every year. Extreme weather events and unprecedented floods in July last year have also led to several additions.

Last year, Lutyens Delhi saw large-scale waterlogging in several parts for the first time. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed NDMC, the civic body overseeing the area, to study the causes behind the unprecedented waterlogging and make a special plan to prevent it in future.

The flood control order earmarks the vulnerable sites located in New Delhi which include points on Kartavya Path (near Boat club), Kautilya Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg-San Martin Marg intersection, Rafi Marg (Sunehri Masjid) and Tal Katora road near RML hospital, Teen Murti road (Haifa chowk), Shanti Path (near American embassy), and Sarojini Nagar market.

Last July, NDMC received hundreds of waterlogging and flooding-related complaints when the Yamuna flooded leading to several drains facing backflow. Large parts of the New Delhi area — which is also the seat of power for the union government and hosts key ministries, residences of government functionaries, and important institutions — were inundated with images from waterlogged corridors of Connaught Place market, Kartavya Path lawns, and houses of senior bureaucrats going viral.

The watchlist has also earmarked several sites around the newly developed Pragati Maidan and its integrated corridor. The list includes five sites near Bhairon Marg — back side of hall number 14, Bhairon Mandir Parking, parking at halls 11 and 12 and the eastern plaza of Pragati Maidan. Other sites near Pragati Maidan include Gate number 2, Gate no 6 near Craft museum and Gate number 8. The drainage issue around Pragati Maidan corridor and its underpasses has been under the spotlight over the past year with PWD issuing a show cause notice to the construction company in February earlier this year.

To be sure, Delhi saw several extreme weather events last year, especially during July when rain was recorded on 19 out of the 31 days with monthly rainfall touching 384.6mm — the third highest for July in the last 20 years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Parts of the city roads along the Yamuna were also inundated as a historic flood saw Delhi’s water level touch a record high of 208.6mm on July 13. Incessant rains, both locally and up in the hills saw the river swell up and submerge parts of the city from Mayur Vihar, ITO, the Salimgarh bypass and Civil Lines to villages like Garhi Mandu and Jaitpur, resulting in the evacuation of more than 23,000 people.

Preparations this year

Civic agencies across Delhi are trying to complete the desilting of drains, arrange pumps and finish other repair works by the end of the month before the monsoon onset in the Capital. The agencies managing drains in the city including DDA, MCD, New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Public Works Department have set June 30 as the deadline for completing the work.

According to PWD officials, 90% of the desilting work of storm water drains along its roads is complete while the rest of the work is expected to be completed by June 15. PWD maintains a 2,156km network of drains — one of the largest in Delhi.

“Our existing control room and helpline number has been made functional for 24 hours from June 15. CCTV cameras at all critical locations have been made functional and special arrangements are being made for avoiding waterlogging during monsoon at all our vulnerable locations,” said a senior PWD official.

The hot spots are inspected by senior PWD officers with officers of other departments, if required, to identify and monitor short-term and long-term measures needed to address the problem, officials added. All such points are kept on the watch list and field units are geared up to attend to any waterlogging on short notice, said another official, adding that the office of the PWD minister has also compiled a list of waterlogged locations based on public feedback that are being monitored by PWD field units.

“Using technological intervention, PWD has improvised watch and alert mechanisms at critical locations. CCTV cameras are installed in pump houses to view water levels in underpasses and vulnerable locations and assist field units to better monitor water level rise. The live feed is available on mobile phones of field units and in the control room. Hooters and flashlights connected to water level indicators in sumps are used to alert pump operators and officials monitoring CCTV live feed,” said a PWD official.

Additionally, PWD has earmarked three critical locations that will be monitored 24 hours — Jakhira underpass, Loni roundabout, and Karala-Kanjhawala Road. “We have not been able to make permanent changes, but special temporary measures are in place at all three locations with sufficient pumps and manpower deployment,” the official said.

DDA has planned to set up flood control rooms to be operated round-the-clock during the monsoon season. While most other civic departments including PWD and MCD have monsoon helplines, DDA, which has a relatively small section of drains under it, will be doing it due to increasing complaints from areas such as Narela and Dwarka. The length of roadside drains under DDA’s jurisdiction is approximately 295km.

Meanwhile, the desilting of drains under DDA that was planned to be completed by the end of May has missed its deadline and will now be done by June 30, officials said. “Sufficient fixed pumps at vulnerable locations and truck-mounted pumps with operators shall be available at the flood control rooms to take care of any flood situation. Desilting work has been taken up and will be completed by June 30,” said a DDA spokesperson.

The southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on May 30 this year, two days earlier than its normal date of June 1. The normal date for monsoon onset over Delhi is June 27.