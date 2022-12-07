Who is AAP's Bobi, first transgender member of MCD? 5 things to know

Sultanpur's Bobi Kinnar or Bobi darling, as popularly called, will be the first transgender member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after winning from Sultanpuri A on Wednesday as the counting of the hard-fought election is going on. This was the first time AAP fielded a transgender person in the election and now with the victory, it will also be the first time that the MCD will have a transgender member.

Here are 5 things to know about Bobi Kinnar:

1. This was not the first time that Bobi contested the MCD election. In 2017, Bobi contested as an independent candidate.

2. Bobi is famous in Sultanpuri because of her/their extensive social work. Bobi is the president of the Delhi unit of the Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee.

3. The 38-year-old was born and brought up in Sultanpuri. In an interview to the Indian Express, Bobi opened up about the ostracisation that she/they faced because of her/their gender identity.

4. At the age of 14-15, Bobi was taken by the transgender community and then she became a wedding dancer. From there, her/their journey to politics was through social work.

5. Bobi was part of the Anna movement and knew Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from that time, she/they said in the interview.

