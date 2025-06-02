Delhi Metro calls bids for Green Line Extension from Inderlok to Indraprastha

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has floated a tender to carry out the design and construction of underground tunnels, ramps and four underground Metro stations—at Dayabasti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park and Jhandewalan Mandir—for the upcoming Phase-4 Green Line Extension from Inderlok to Indraprastha. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved two new corridors of Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro in March 2024. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

Each bidder will have to submit a security of ₹240 million, with the project to be completed within 42 months of awarding of work, according to the tender dated May 20, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

It said bids are sought for the “design and construction of twin tunnel by shield tunnel boring machine (TBM), cut and cover tunnel box work, underground ramps and four underground stations..”, with a deadline of July 8 for submitting bids.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved two new corridors of Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro in March 2024, which included the 12.3km extension of the Green Line from Inderlok to Indraprastha. This extension consists of 10 new stations. The other corridor approved was the 8km long Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block Extension, which will become a part of the new and upcoming Golden Line from Tughlakabad to Aerocity.

In addition to the four underground stations, additional work on the entry and exits of a fifth station, at Nabi Karim, including retrieval and launching of shafts will also have to be carried out by the bidder, according to the tender. Further works include architectural finishing and drainage works, including providing a water supply.

The 10 stations on the Green Line Extension include Inderlok, Dayabasti, Ajmal Khan Park, Jhandewalan Mandir, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya and Indraprastha. Of the 12.3 kilometres of the network, 11.3km will be underground, with only a 1km elevated stretch, officials aware of the matter said.

This extended corridor will also have five interchanges, at Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate and Indraprastha. This will provide connections to the Red, Magenta, Yellow, Violet and Blue lines of the Metro network.

“The Inderlok-Indraprastha Line will provide enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana as commuters from these areas will be able to travel on the Green Line to directly reach Indraprastha, as well as various other areas of central and east Delhi,” the Centre had announced in March 2024, setting a deadline of March 2029 for its completion.

The tender comes after the DMRC, in April, announced it has received the first tranche of loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) of ₹4,309.53 crores, which, it said, will allow tendering work for the three remaining Phase-4 corridors—Inderlok to Indraprastha, Saket G Block to Lajpat Nagar and Rithala–Narela–Nathupur—to gather pace. A total of ₹14,600 crore is required for these three corridors, out of which ₹6,252.91 crore will be sourced from JICA.

As part of its Phase 4 expansion, DMRC is constructing nearly 103km of new metro lines across six corridors. Currently, three corridors—Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (Magenta Line Extension), Majlis Park to Maujpur (Pink Line Extension), and Aerocity to Tughlakabad (new Golden Line)—are already under construction and nearing completion. While the Pink Line is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the remaining two corridors have a deadline of mid-2026.